2024 Oscars Red Carpet: See Celebrities’ Show-Stopping Academy Awards Looks

The 2024 Academy Awards has almost arrived!

On Sunday (Mar. 10) the annual awards show will take place at 7 PM ET from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This year, Jimmy Kimmel will host the star-studded affair.

For those fans wishing to tune into the red carpet, coverage on ABC begins at 4 PM ET. E! will also broadcast their own red carpet coverage on the network. Additionally, at 6:30 PM ET, Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough will co-host the ABC special, The Oscars Red Carpet Show, which will officially lead-in to the 96th Academy Awards.

This year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated for a total of 13 nominations including Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Nolan) and Best Picture. Meanwhile, Barbie was snubbed, although America Ferrera was recognized for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the iconic film.

