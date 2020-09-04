Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Team Allegedly Smelled Her Vagina to Make Infamous Candle

In today's TMI news: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop staff allegedly smelled the star's vagina in order to create the brand's infamous vagina-scented candle.

Goop's Chief Shaun Kearney apparently made the revelation in an interview with U.K. magazine Closer published Tuesday (September 1).

"For the Goop team, smelling Gwyneth's vagina became just another day at the office," Kearney allegedly told the outlet. "She's the ultimate embodiment of the brand, and that means ensuring its authenticity with the products."

He added that the Goop office is unique and unlike any other business out there. "You will find staff sitting at their desk with a bunch of needles in their face or wearing a necklace vibrator while discussing which sex toys gave them the best orgasm that weekend," he added.

"It's the most hilariously wonderful and crazy environment," he supposedly told the tabloid.

Earlier this year, the company made headlines for their "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle, which is sold exclusively on the Goop website and is purported to smell like the actress's actual vagina.

The 10.5 oz vagina candle, which was priced at $75, sold out in 24 hours.

The candle was the result of a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow. While working on a perfume, she reportedly said, "Uhhh... this smells like a vagina."

According to the Goop website's product description, the candle smells like geranium, citrus, bergamot and cedar absolutes. It's also "juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."