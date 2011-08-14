Hilary Duff Pregnant With First Child

Actress/singer Hilary Duff and hockey hubby Mike Comrie celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a burst of good news. They are expecting their first child together!

OMG! Lizzie McGuire is going to be a mom, and it couldn't be more perfect timing. Now that Duff and Comrie, who plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins, have enjoyed a year of wedded bliss, they can move onto the next stage of marriage -- becoming parents. It seems just yesterday we were watching her grow up right before our very eyes on the Disney Channel.

Duff, 23, announced the news on her official website on Sunday, Aug. 14. "This weekend, Mike and I are celebrating our one year anniversary!" she wrote. "In memory of the special day, we decided to post some of our favorite pictures from our wedding!"

Photos aside, she conituned, "I can't believe it has already been a year. Time really flies when you're having fun! We also want to share the exciting news that baby makes three! We are extremely happy and ready to start this new chapter of our lives. Thanks to everyone for the continued love and support throughout the years!"