Artists We’ve Lost in 2011: M-Bone

Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

On May 15, Cali Swag District's 22-year-old choreographer M-Bone died after being shot in the head twice outside of a liquor store in Inglewood, Calif.

Before his untimely and tragic death, the Cali Swag member got people all over the country doing the 'Dougie' with the help of his fellow Cali Swag members C-Smoove, Yung and JayAre. In honor of their good friend, the living members of CSD created a tribute song in memory of M-Bone.

It's so sad to think that M-Bone was just 22 years old at the time of his passing -- who knows what this young talent could've went on to accomplish. In an interview, C-Smoove spoke about M-Bone's death, saying, "It eats me up every day. When I wake up in the morning, I just want to know why.”