Man ‘With Brain Cancer’ Banned From Disney World After Attacking Teens in Ride Line

A man was arrested and banned from one of the most magical places on Earth after allegedly getting into a fight with two teenagers while waiting in line for a ride at Walt Disney World.

The confrontation happened outside of Toy Story Mania at the Hollywood Studios theme park earlier this summer. According to the The Mirror, Ramon Aponte Jr. called out two teens for allegedly cutting in line. The argument escalated, and after things got physical, he reportedly said he had brain cancer.

Aponte reportedly referred to the teens as "two a--holes" when they went to board the ride, which led to them all being kicked out of the line. Outside the attraction, the violence continued and one of the teens was reportedly shoved into a pole, after which he complained he had a concussion. Aponte was arrested after Cast Members accused him of instigating the situation.

The teen who complained of a concussion was treated for smaller wounds, notably cuts, at a local hospital.

Everyone involved was reportedly banned from returning to Disney. It is unclear if they will face additional consequences.

This isn't the first time a fight has gone down at a Disney park or resort this year.

A brawl that erupted in Disney World's Magic Kingdom in July attracted attention as it involved multiple families and resulted in numerous hospitalizations and arrests. There was also a documented confrontation at Disneyland.

That's still barely scratching the surface, though.

A woman was also arrested and banned from Disney resorts after slapping and spitting on her husband during a dispute outside Animal Kingdom. Meanwhile, a father was arrested after an off-duty police officer saw him hitting his child.

Things have been so tense that it resulted in a Reddit thread with Disney travelers weighing in on the flurry of violent encounters taking place at the parks.

While some commenters argued that incidents have always taken place but are just more highly publicized now due to cellphones, others blamed the pandemic and the current political atmosphere for shorter fuses.

The thread itself was locked by a moderator shortly after it opened because it was rapidly becoming heated.