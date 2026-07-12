Taylor Swift may have just wrapped up one of the biggest moments of her personal life, but if new reports are to be believed, her next career move could be even more jaw-dropping.

While headlines have largely focused on her wedding to Travis Kelce, a new report claims something just as big may have been unfolding behind the scenes, with entertainment executives reportedly hoping to land Swift for what could become the first billion-dollar concert residency.

A Billion-Dollar Bid

According to Naughty But Nice, Swift is quietly being pursued for a blockbuster residency, with Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Sphere in Las Vegas emerging as the reported frontrunners.

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Insiders whisper that while Swift and Kelce's wedding dominated headlines, industry executives were reportedly focused on a much bigger prize: convincing Swift to sign on for what insiders believe could become the first billion-dollar concert residency.

While no deal has been announced, the report claims executives believe a residency featuring Swift could rewrite the record books.

A Historic Opportunity

The financial comparisons are certainly eye-catching.

Billy Joel's legendary Madison Square Garden residency reportedly grossed an estimated $266.7 million across 104 sold-out performances, while Celine Dion's two Las Vegas residencies earned a combined $681.3 million.

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According to the report, industry insiders believe Swift could eclipse both totals and become the first artist to headline a billion-dollar residency.

Taylor isn't competing with Billy Joel or Celine Dion. She's competing with herself. If anyone can create the first billion-dollar residency, it's Taylor.

The speculation follows the record-breaking success of Swift's Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history and demonstrated the enormous demand for her live shows around the world.

MSG or the Sphere?

If a residency does happen, the report says the biggest question is where it would be held.

Madison Square Garden boasts decades of musical history and is one of the world's most iconic stages, while the Sphere has become known for its groundbreaking technology and immersive visuals.

MSG has the legacy. The Sphere has the spectacle. Taylor is one of the few artists who could make either venue the center of the entertainment universe.

For now, there's been no official word from Swift's camp, and no agreement has been announced. But if the reported talks are real, fans may eventually have to answer one very big question: New York or Las Vegas?