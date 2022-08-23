TikToker’s Disney World Trip Begins in Tragedy When Dad Suddenly Dies in Hotel Room After 25-Hour Drive

A trip to Disney World was marked by tragedy for a TikToker and her family when her father suddenly passed away upon arriving at their hotel.

TikTok user @yourfriendtree shared a video detailing her experience at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

She opens the viral video by playing the game where you have to put a finger down if you have lived out a certain experience. However, her story is extremely specific — and very sad.

She explains that she and her parents had driven 25 hours to Disney World. However, her father suffered a heart attack and died shortly after they arrived to their hotel room.

The TikToker adds that while her family was at the hospital, "these people who looked like they were in the CIA who worked for Disney" gave her family a complimentary room upgrade.

To add insult to injury, it's also her cousin's birthday.

"So you're just pretending that everything is fine wearing a stupid Mickey Mouse dress, but your dad's dead," she quips, ending the video on a sarcastic note.

Currently, she and her family are stuck in Florida as her father undergoes an autopsy.

"This is how I cope," she captioned the clip. Watch below:

Her heartbreaking story went viral on the app, amassing nearly 950,000 views as of publishing — as well as thousands of supportive comments.

"Take all the magic. Accept everything. Feel all the love and support. I'm so sorry," one well-wisher wrote.

"The art of controlling what you can when everything else is out of control. You are showing your future self you are capable of anything," another commented.

"I'm so sorry for your loss. I hope [during] the last 25 hours in the car some fun times were shared," someone else shared.

The TikToker replied that she was "grateful to have had some really great moments with [her] dad during the drive."

She also noted that her family has been offered "many resources" and that everyone had been "so incredible during this awful time."

"Thank you to everyone posting positive comments," she added in a separate comment. "I'm reading each one and it helps me through this awful time."

Our thoughts go out to her and her family.