2000s Teen Heartthrobs: Then & Now

Now that we're old enough to see Y2K become trendy among teenagers, it's only natural we're curious about where the 2000s teen heartthrobs of our youth are these days.

The allure of the swoopy-haired, puka shell necklace-clad boys of the early aughts will never die thanks to social media and streaming giving younger people access to 2000s content, such as movies and TV shows like One Tree Hill or The OC.

So where are some of the biggest heartthrobs of the 2000s now, such as Y2K It Boy Chad Michael Murray or High School Musical crooners Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu? Find out below!