MTV VMAs 2018: Why Twitter Is Absolutely Livid About Cardi B’s Best New Artist Win

Cardi B took home Best New Artist at the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday night (August 20), besting fellow newcomer Hayley Kiyoko — and not everyone is happy about it.

Prior to the winner's announcement, fans were asked to vote between Cardi and Kiyoko (Bazzi, Chloe x Halle, Lil Pump, and Lil Uzi Vert we also nominated in the category, but had already been eliminated). Kiyoki stans were gunning for her so hard that they got #VoteHayleyKiyoko to trend on Twitter at No. 2 worldwide, and according to at least one follower, the tally was at 61 percent in her favor before Cardi was revealed as winner. It's worth noting that #VoteforCardi was also at one point trending, but Kiyoko fans nonetheless raised the red flag.

"I’m not saying the best new artist counter was rigged because it didn’t once update while @HayleyKiyoko was trending, but [eyes emoji]," wrote one Twitter user.

Added another: "hayley kiyoko was trending worldwide at #2 and her votes were at 61% not to long ago but cardi won??? something SMELLS."

Though Cardi probably wasn't checking Twitter, she appeared unfazed.

"Thank you everybody. I'm so happy to receive this award," she said while accepting her moon person. "A couple of months ago people were saying, 'You're gambling your career. You're about to have a baby. What are you doing?' And you know, I had the baby, I carried the baby, and I'm still winning awards."

