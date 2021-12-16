’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jason Hitch Dead From COVID-19 Complications at 45

90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 45.

On Wednesday (Dec. 15), Jason's sister Shannon Hitch confirmed to TMZ that her brother passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 14) while in the ICU at a Florida hospital.

Shannon confirmed that Jason's family was by his side when he passed away. She also shared that Jason had no pre-existing medical conditions and was un-vaccinated. However, she suggested that "other factors" may have impacted his death.

Aside from his time on television, Jason served as a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida. Shannon told the tabloid that Jason was a "true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men."

Jason appeared on Season 2 of the popular TLC reality show 90 Day Fiancé.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time," TLC said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Jason married Cassia Taveras while on 90 Day Fiancé. Cassia moved from Brazil to Florida to start a life with him. They got married in 2014 and split up three years later. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

“A successful relationship is communication, physical attraction and doing whatever it takes,” Jason explained to Radar Online following his divorce. “Right now it’s time to go in different directions. I think we’ll remain friends. She knows I have her best interests at heart.”

Jason assured fans of the series that Cassia did not marry him for U.S. citizenship.

“She did not come here just to become an American citizen,” he added. “She had a good life in Brazil. She was about to finish college. She didn’t have to marry me.”