Actor Sebastian Stan Has an Idea for More ‘Pam & Tommy’ Episodes

Sebastian Stan, the actor who plays Motley Crue's Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy alongside Lily James as Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson, has an idea for how the Hulu miniseries could continue beyond the eight episodes that wrapped on Wednesday (March 9).

That's because Lee and Anderson's real-life relationship went well past the events portrayed in the show. Even after their 1998 divorce, the Motley Crue drummer and the Baywatch actress often accompanied each other into the 2000s. Should the onscreen story continue as well?

"I think we could always have explored it more and deeper," Stan told EW on Thursday (March 10). "You could have made another eight episodes, even going further into the story."

Still, the actor feels the show as-is "came at it with the best intentions and we really tried, given the allotted time, to do our best with what was what was given to us as actors."

As for if he actually would return for a Pam & Tommy Season 2, if offered, Stan responded, "I don't know. I'll have to think about that. I'm not sure actually, at this point."

The current eight episodes focus on Lee and Anderson's notorious 1998 sex tape and how it led to their split. Any details left out for narrative or time, however, don't detract from the story, Stan said.

"It's about what did it say about America and about the internet and the media and how we are very much driven in many ways for profit and consumerism," he said. "We don't stop at the repercussions of how it might impact anybody on a human level, because they're celebrities, maybe you can get away with it. But no."

Stan added, "Because now, by the way, it's not just celebrities. It is social media, Instagram and Facebook and these companies that don't take any credit for any of the damage that they're inflicting on teenagers. I mean, teens are being bullied right now on the internet, in the same way. Everyone could be the victim of invasion of privacy."

Lee roasted Anderson on TV in 2005. Anderson wed Kid Rock in 2006, but they also divorced. Lee married Brittany Furlan in 2019. The Easter egg-filled Pam & Tommy can remind viewers of other rock stories that could be TV shows. Stan recently showed how he achieved Lee's tattooed look without directly copying the musician's tats.

Motley Crue this summer plan to mount their twice-postponed Stadium Tour. Crue singer Vince Neil recently returned to performing after falling and breaking his ribs. Motley Crue recently reportedly sold the rights to their song catalog for $150 million.

Pam & Tommy Trailer