Amy Adams’ 14-Year-Old Daughter Looks Just Like Her in Rare Photo

Amy Adams has shared a rare glimpse into her family life, including a picture of her 14-year-old daughter that looks just like her.

Adams' husband, Darren Le Gallo, shared the picture of the couple's daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo on May 15. In the photo, Aviana can be seen staring toward the water as she is surrounded by sand and waves at the beach.

"Happy Birthday to my 14yr old ♥️ - Where does the time go? I’m so very proud of you. What a gift it is to watch you grow into the young woman you’re becoming. ✨ #grateful 🎂♥️," Le Gallo captioned the post of his daughter.

Several famous names celebrated Aviana's birthday in the comment section of the post.

"14!!!! Happy birthday, beautiful," Octavia Spencer wrote.

"Wow she’s all grown up. ❤️. Happy Birthday 🎁," said Jeremy Renner.

Adams and her husband met in an acting class in 2001 and welcomed Aviana in 2010, 9 years after first being introduced to one another.

It has been a while since Aviana's parents shared pictures of her. Some of the last photos were posted when she was 11.

In that post, Adams celebrated Aviana's birthday again and shared a black and white picture of her and her daughter.

"Happy 11th Birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit. This day is a true celebration. I love you!" Adams said in the caption.

Adams previously spoke about parenting Aviana in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she shared that she hopes she serves as an inspiration to her daughter.

"I want [Aviana] to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path. That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in," she told the outlet.