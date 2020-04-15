Wild baby names are sort of a thing when it comes to celebrities, but it looks like one star realized just in time that her baby's name was a little too wild.

In the newest episode of Amy Schumer's podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the comedian revealed that she had to change the name of her baby boy, who turns one year old next month, because it sounded a little... well, inappropriate.

"So, do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name, is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer," she explained. "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son Genital. Gene Attell sounds like Genital." Whoops!

At least she realized before poor Gene reached elementary school, right? Those kids can be brutal when it comes to nicknames!

So, now little Gene David's middle name is in honor of his grandad, Amy's father, Gordon David Schumer. (His previous middle name, Attell, was in honor of Amy's friend Dave Attell.)

Gene David Fischer was born on May 5, 2019. He is the first child of Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, who she wed on February 13, 2018.