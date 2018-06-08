Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61 After Reported Suicide

Celebrity chef and CNN personality Anthony Bourdain is dead after reportedly committing suicide, CNN has confirmed. He was 61.

Bourdain, who was filming new episodes of Parts Unknown in Paris, was found unresponsive by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert Friday morning (June 8).

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain racked up a handful of awards across his illustrious career, and in in 2013, Peabody Award judges honored his unique take on food and exploration.

"He's irreverent, honest, curious, never condescending, never obsequious," the judges said. "People open up to him and, in doing so, often reveal more about their hometowns or homelands than a traditional reporter could hope to document."

Bourdain leaves behind a daughter Ariane, born in 2007.

People struggling with suicidal thoughts are advised to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.