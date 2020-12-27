Gigi Hadid’s Brother Anwar Hadid Reveals That He’s Anti-Vaxx

Anwar Hadid revealed that he is anti-vaxx and will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday (December 26), Anwar, the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid and the boyfriend of Dua Lipa, shared a series of Instagram Stories. He was answering fan questions when one asked if he will be getting the vaccine. "Absolutely not," he wrote.

The fan then asked why he is anti-vaccine. “Either I just don’t get it or I get it," he replied. "And God willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally. Our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think." Hours later, he deleted the Instagram Stories.

The FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine and famous faces like President-elect Joe Biden have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Anwar, Bella and their mother Yolanda all have Lyme disease, which can make them susceptible. They were diagnosed in 2012 and Yolanda revealed their diagnosis later that year. Anwar's step-father David Foster shared that he believes they caught the tick bite disease through their time riding horses and being around stables.