This is Why Cardi B and Offset Were Seen Vacationing Together…

Cardi B says she is not back with Offset despite having been spotted jet skiing in Puerto Rico with him two weeks after announcing their impending divorce.

After photos surfaced of the duo cuddled close during their trip, the New York-based musician revealed that they are absolutely not giving their relationship another shot. In an Instagram Live video over the weekend, the "Money" rapper told fans she had another reason she wanted to spend time with her 27-year-old estranged husband.

"I just had to get f--ed, that's all," she said, adding that she feels "rejuvenated" now.

"b---- feels baptized," she joked. "I came back to f---ing life, b----."

Offset seemed to echo that sentiment in an Instagram post of his own. The Migos rapper posted a video of himself wearing a mask, dancing to Michael Jackson's "The Way You Make Me Feel" on a balcony.

"P - - - - K N O C K E D M E O F F M Y F E E T B A B Y 9/20 M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S," he captioned the image.

The date mentioned is the date he and Cardi were married in a secret ceremony last year. His post appears to be a nod to their current relationship, or lack thereof.

The reunion came days after Cardi, 26, said on Instagram that she was starting to "miss the D." In fact, she said, "I miss it, a lot."

Offset has tried several times since Cardi confirmed the split to win her back. His most recent attempt, which involved crashing her set at a music festival, backfired. Rather than winning his estranged wife over, Offset upset her and her fans.

It's unclear whether Cardi and Offset plan to get together for the holidays.