Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Dating?

Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be raising his supposed dating age limit.

It's rumored he and Gigi Hadid are casually, non-exclusively dating after the actor, 47, was spotted hanging out with model, 27, in New York City.

Photos showing DiCaprio and Hadid talking closely while attending an exclusive party have been circulating around the internet.

After the photos leaked, a source told People and E! News that the two are "taking it slow" and are "not exclusive."

"Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy. Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties," the source claimed.

If the pair are indeed dating, this would be the first time DiCaprio has dated someone over the age of 25, as well as someone with a child. Hadid shares two-year-old daughter Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik.

DiCaprio has a strong track record for never dating anyone older than 25.

Iconic singer Dionne Warwick even got in on the conversation, tweeting, "I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing."

The Academy Award-winning actor broke up with Camila Morrone in June just after she turned 25.

DiCaprio dated Morrone for four years. They were first seen together in 2018 during a trip to Aspen, Colo. The two sat together front row at the 2020 Oscars.

Morrone is also an actress, with upcoming project Daisy Jones & The Six slated for release soon.

Hadid broke up with One Direction singer Zayn Malik in October 2021 after an alleged altercation occurred between Malik and Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

Malik denied the claims but served probation and completed classes after being barred from contact with Yolanda.

