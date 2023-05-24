Where Is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Today?

Several of screen legend Arnold Schwarzenegger's kids have been in the public eye for years, such as his actor son Patrick Schwarzenegger, or his oldest daughter, Katherine, who's now married to Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

But one of his kids has carved his own path separate from the Schwarzenegger surname: Joseph Baena, the Terminator's 25-year-old son.

What Does Joseph Baena Do?

Baena has followed in his father's footsteps in more ways than one. He has become an avid bodybuilder, like his dad, and is also exploring the world of acting.

Baena is set to make his film debut in the upcoming action flick Gunner alongside Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman. The film began shooting in March 2023.

He also stepped into the spotlight as part of the cast of Dancing with the Stars during the 31st season in 2022, where he placed 11th after being the 5th star eliminated.

How Is Joseph Baena Related to Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Baena is Schwarzenegger's son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena, whom he had an affair with while married to ex-wife Maria Shriver, who is the mother of his four other children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

In 2011, Schwarzenegger released a statement admitting to the affair and acknowledging the paternity of Joseph.

"There are no excuses, and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children, and my family. I am truly sorry. I ask that the media respect my wife and children through this extremely difficult time. While I deserve your attention and criticism, my family does not," he said at the time, per E! Online.

Do Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have a Good Relationship?

Despite Baena's seemingly unconventional upbringing, the father-and-son duo appears to have a healthy relationship, with Baena even supporting his dad at his new Netflix series premiere on May 22.

"Well, I'm glad that he's here today, watching FUBAR. We're supporting each other, and that's the important thing," Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere when asked about Baena's appearance.

For his part, Baena gushed about his iconic dad.

"He's an amazing father. He's a great person to look up to, and he's the smartest man I know. It's been a great journey, and he's always been so supportive of whatever I do. So, I'm just really grateful to have a dad like him," he shared.

He added that Schwarzenegger has given him some acting advice, too, when chatting with Extra, "His main piece of advice is: always do the reps. It sounds just like the gym, but it really makes sense because it's all about practice, practice, practice. The more that you practice, the more that you prepare for these roles, the better you will be. I have taken that to heart, and I have taken that in every role that I have been doing."

Plus, outside of work, Baena previously revealed on the Unwaxed podcast with Sistine and Sophia Stallone in early 2022 that Arnold is always ready to hear the tea.

"I'm so close to my dad, and we joke about everything. He always wants to hear about the drama. He's like, ‘Tell me everything! Tell me the drama. Tell me about these girls,'" he revealed (via E! Online.)