Ava Max Dyes Signature Blonde Hair Bright Orange: See Photos!

Ava Max just underwent a major transformation, dying her signature blonde hair bright orange.

The "Sweet But Psycho" hit-maker showed off her peachy new look via Instagram Wednesday (June 10), posting a series of selfies on her Story. Though Max's iconic asymmetrical haircut remains the same, she ditched her platinum blonde locks for a new highlighter orange hue.

Check out photos of Max's hew hair, below:

Ava Max, Instagram Stories

Ava Max, Instagram Stories

She also shared another Instagram post, writing, "[fairy emoji] vibes."

The singer is known for her signature "Max Cut," which features a shoulder-length bob on one side and long flowing hair on the other. In 2019, she shared the interesting backstory behind the haircut, revealing it actually happened by accident.

"One day I cut my hair, my actual hair, cut it on the right side, and I remember I had something in the oven – I think they were chocolate chip cookies. And I run downstairs without cutting the other side,” Max recalled during an interview with Vanity Fair.

But after seeing her reflection in the mirror, the pop star realized she finally found a haircut that made her feel like herself.

"I literally tilted my head, like, 'Why does this feel like me?' It felt like me... like I had found myself," she explained. "I wanted to show that doing something daring and unique is okay. The 'Max Cut' represents strength, confidence, and being comfortable in your own skin. Setting trends, not following them."