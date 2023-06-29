Who Is Ben Stiller’s Daughter? Ella Stiller Is Pursuing Acting Just Like Her Famous Parents

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor recently hit the red carpet with their daughter Ella Stiller.

On June 11, Ella made an appearance alongside her famous parents at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, where they attended the premiere of the short film Let Liv, which stars Christine.

While the family was a united force on the red carpet, in 2022 Ben admitted that his daughter previously told him she didn't think he was present enough in her childhood.

"She’s pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear. It’s hard to hear. Because it’s me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there. And I had always thought, ‘Well, I won’t do that,'" he told Esquire magazine.

Below, find out everything we know about Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's daughter, Ella Stiller.

How Old Is Ella Stiller?

Ella Stiller is 21 years old as of June 2023.

The daughter of the Dodgeball stars was born on April 9, 2002, and is currently on her way to Hollywood stardom just like her parents.

Currently, she resides in the state of New York as her parents have residences in both Manhattan and Westchester County.

What Does Ben Stiller's Daughter Do?

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's daughter takes after her famous parents. Ella Stiller is an aspiring actress. She appeared in her dad's movie Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb in 2014.

According to IMDb, she also appeared in the short Friday as well as the mini-series Escape at Dannemora. She had a voice acting role in 2010's animated film Megamind and most recently played Lexie in Netflix's 2020 horror-comedy Hubie Halloween.

While she is busy with her acting, Ella makes time for school. She currently attends the prestigious Juilliard School for acting in New York City.

Is Ben Stiller Still Married to Christine Taylor?

Ben Stiller, 57, and Christine Taylor, 51, are still married. The couple wed in 2000 after meeting while filming a television pilot for Fox called Heat Vision and Jack in 1999.

Since then, the couple has starred in several projects together, including 2001's Zoolander, 2004's Dodgeball and 2008's Tropic Thunder.

The couple briefly separated in 2017 but reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They share two children together: Ella Stiller, 21, and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller, 17.