Why You Should Sleep on Your Left Side as Much as Possible

We all have our favorite sleeping position. Chances are we'll shift from one side to another or even find that perfect position on our back or stomach throughout the night. Sleeping with a pillow between our knees, too, feels best.

So why is the left side the best?

One night, I had horrible heartburn, which rarely happens, so I immediately Googled to find out what to do. It was through that search that I learned the importance of sleeping on the left side with a pillow between our legs to align the spine.

According to the CNET website, it all involves blood flow while we're sleeping, which in turn helps with brain recuperation and stomach health.

According to the Sleep Foundation website, we spend nearly 35% of our lives sleeping. We know how crucial sleep is since this is when our bodies restore and repair themselves. Our sleep position either helps or hinders this process while naturally supporting our spine. Sleeping on our stomachs is the worst, and the left side is the best.

BRAIN AND GUT HEALTH

According to the website ThoughtNova, we have a network of vessels in our brain that plays a vital role in removing waste and toxins from the brain and is most active while we sleep, especially on our left side.

The brain's ability to efficiently clear metabolic waste through the glymphatic system helps the central nervous system. That happens most efficiently during left-side sleeping.

Meanwhile, about that heartburn.

When it happens to you, immediately move to your left side. According to the Healthline website, when we lie on our left side, our stomach and its gastric juices are lower than the esophagus compared to lying on our right side. This will stop your heartburn.

According to the Sleep Foundation, your stomach is the worst because there's nothing natural about this position. It puts significant strain on your spine and twists other body parts, like your neck, into unnatural positions.

PS: Don't forget that pillow or pile of blankets between your knees to keep your spine as straight as possible.

