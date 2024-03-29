Fans React to Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album: ‘Saddle Up’

Beyonce brought the yee and haw with her new album! Saddle up for an otherworldly musical experience!

On Friday (Mar. 29), the crossover hitmaker debuted her first country record, Act II: Cowboy Carter. The Beyhive was graced with numerous tracks featuring country and pop living legends as collaborators. The impressive album featured world class collaborators, including the likes of Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Post Malone, among others. In total, the record features an impressive 27 brand new recordings.

With all of the fanfare (and rightfully so), fans took to social media to express their excitement, feelings and thoughts about the new music and genre from Beyonce. One aspect that fans were impressed with was how each sequential track flowed perfectly into one another with seamless transitions.

Although all of the songs have standout moments and shine in unique ways, one of the fan favorites from the record is "AMERIICAN REQUIEM." Her vocals shine while the lyrics hit listeners deeply. Bey even called out her critics for venturing into the genre that she has previously performed over the years.

"They used to say I spoke, "Too country" / And the rejection came, said I wasn't, "Country 'nough" / Said I wouldn't saddle up, but / If that ain't country, tell me, what is?" she sings in the second verse of the song.

See some of the best social media reactions to Beyonce's Act II: Cowboy Carter, below.