Beyonce + Jay-Z Dedicate Concert to Ailing Aretha Franklin

Beyonce and Jay-Z slowed their pace for a moment at the latest On the Run II tour stop Monday night (August 13) to pay their respects to the ailing Aretha Franklin, who is reportedly in hospice care amid a lengthy cancer battle.

After the show's opening number at Detroit’s Ford Field, Beyonce told the crowd: “This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin. We love you and thank you.”

Opener DJ Khaled also honored the queen of soul by leading the crowd in a singalong of Franklin's 1967 hit "Respect." “Make some noise for Aretha Franklin,” he said, according to People.

Tim Franklin, Aretha's nephew, told various press outlets amid reports of Aretha's battle that her family is sticking close to her side as she continues to fight.

"Aretha's a strong woman of faith," he told Radar. "We're all praying for her during her time of illness. We are of the belief that she'll pull through, and her spirits are that of such."

Tim also noted that Aretha is aware of fans' outpouring of love, and appreciates their prayers as she continues to confront such difficult times. And in spite of grim news, she's managed to keep good spirits, he said.

"I saw her a week ago Friday and we talked for about 45 minutes to an hour," he told People. "My brother was there on Saturday and she was alert, talking, laughing, joking."