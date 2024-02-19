Beyonce Reveals Psoriasis Struggle, Says Dad Used to Apply Oil on Her Scalp

Beyoncé is letting fans into a new aspect of her life: her hair journey.

The star revealed in an Essence interview that she struggles with psoriasis on her scalp.

"I have many beautiful memories attached to my hair. The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey. From spending my childhood in my mother’s salon to my father applying oil on my scalp to treat my psoriasis — these moments have been sacred to me," she shared.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that can affect the scalp, knees, elbows and other areas of the skin. It causes the overproduction of new skin cells, resulting in scaly, itchy patches.

The anecdote comes as Beyoncé is preparing to launch a long-awaited hair care line called Cécred, a play on "sacred" using the last syllable of her name.

"The conversations and debates in the salons and barbershops create a sense of community for the people who look to it as a retreat from their everyday lives," she continued.

"For them, it’s a place to feel beautiful and vent, laugh, share secrets and pass down wisdom. It’s the most consistent community gathering we have. It’s so important that it’s a sanctuary," Bey added.

"From my mother’s salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred," she said.

Further, she reflected on some of her biggest and most memorable hair moments, including her pixie cut in 2013, and how her hair ties to her identity as a woman and performer.

"I love how we associate a certain hairstyle with moments in our lives, like that short-hair moment. I remember the day I decided to just cut all my hair off. I didn’t have a particular style in mind. It wasn’t an aesthetic choice, but it was a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through," she explained.

"So much of my identity as a performer has been connected to flowing hair. Cutting my hair off was me rebelling against being this woman that society thinks I’m supposed to be," the music icon said.