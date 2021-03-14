Beyonce Surprises Megan Thee Stallion After ‘Savage’ Grammy Win

Beyoncé surprised fans, the Recording Academy and her collaborator Megan The Stallion by making an appearance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday (March 14), "Savage (Remix)" took home the Grammy awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

After performing "WAP" with Cardi B during the show, Megan changed back into her Dolce and Gabbana orange gown to accept an award. She was visibly shocked as she walked up to the stage and noticed Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting at a table, before Bey joined her on stage.

At first, Megan was speechless, though she eventually thanked her collaborator for being there.

She told the audience that she had dreams of becoming "the rap Beyonce," and revealed that her late mother would always ask her, "What would Beyoncé do?" Her answer: whatever Bey would do but "make it a little ratchet."

Before the duo exited the stage, Beyoncé praised the rap superstar. "I just want to quickly give my love to Megan," Bey said. "I have so much respect for you and I'm honored that you asked me to be part of this song. I just want to say, Houston we love you!"

Following their acceptance speech, Grammys host Trevor Noah informed Queen Bey that she just tied for a historic record. The award marked Beyoncé's 27th Grammy win, tying her with Alison Krauss for the honor of most Grammy wins by a solo artist.

Beyoncé was seen mouthing the word "wow" before her husband, Jay-Z, stood up and clapped for her before helping her down the stairs.