Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, perhaps most famously known as "Princess Leia" from the Star Wars franchise, died two years ago today, on December 27, 2016. For many fans, friends, and family, it's still hard to believe Fisher is really gone.

Today, Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, and a successful actress in her own right, found her own special way to honor her "Momby" on the second anniversary of her passing. Lourd posted a video on her Instagram singing the wistful Jackson Browne classic "These Days" while playing on her mom's piano.

"I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way abut your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing," Lourd writes in the post's caption.

"This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving,'" Lourd continues.

"I've found that what keeps me moving is doing the things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile," Loud writes.

"I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving.' As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into hart' - whatever that art may be for you," she concludes in the sweet and moving post.

Fans may recognize Lourd from some of her recent roles in hit TV series including American Horror Story and Scream Queens, or for her role as Lieutenant Connix in two recent Star Wars films.

The holidays are never easy for people still dealing with the loss of a loved one, but it seems Billie is finding her own ways to cope, heal, and live on.