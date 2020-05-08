‘Black Mirror’ Creator Says the World Is Probably Too Messed Up Right Now to ‘Stomach’ a New Season

Netflix and other streaming services have become the forefront of home — and nearly all — entertainment lately thanks to stay-at-home orders. Being stuck inside, at home and without friends or loved ones has resulted in many folks diving into their favorite shows and movies as a way to escape the realities of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of Netflix's Black Mirror, however, may find new episodes of the dark science-fiction series in short supply in the future. Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has found himself writing lighter content while in quarantine—and he doesn't think viewers need any more dread right now.

According to IndieWire, in a recent interview with Radio Times about the possibility of Season 6, Brooker said he's not sure if audiences could handle another season.

"At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any on of those [episodes]," he revealed, adding that he's instead "keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

The last and fifth season of Black Mirror premiered in June 2019 and featured guests stars like Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace. While a yearlong gap between seasons is not unusual for the show, it seems viewers may be looking at a much longer break this time around... if Black Mirror returns at all, that is.