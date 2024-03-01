‘Spring Break With the Stars:’ Here’s How You Can Experience Bottlerock 2024
Bottlerock returns to Napa Valley this May, and we want you to be there for one of California's coolest music festivals-- this is your chance to experience Spring Break with the Stars!
This year's Bottlerock features an amazing lineup-- Imagine hanging in beautiful Napa Valley while watching your favorite musicians play your absolute favorite songs. Sounds incredible, right?
Here's What You Could Win
- Two tickets to the 2024 Bottlerock Music Festival in Napa Valley, California May 24- May 26
- Roundtrip airfare for two
- Two-night hotel stay
- $500 spending money
Here's How You Enter the Contest
Wanna get in to win? You can enter the contest beginning Monday, March 4 through Sunday, March 14, 2024.
Use the prompts below to like, follow, and subscribe. The more activities you complete, the more entries you can earn.
*This is a collective contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected from eligible entries received on Monday, March 25, 2024. Prize is provided by Columbia Records.*
