Brad Pitt is opening up about a major change in his relationship with alcohol.

The 62-year-old actor revealed that after seven years of sobriety, he began drinking again — but says he's now approaching alcohol with considerably more restraint.

Pitt made the admission in a new Esquire profile published Monday (August 10), after offering writer Ryan D'Agostino a glass of wine and explaining that he now drinks in moderation.

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Drinking Again

Pitt previously revealed that he gave up alcohol in 2016 following his split from Angelina Jolie and turned to a 12-step program as he worked on his sobriety.

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Now, he says he has learned to approach drinking differently. "No, I got — I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon," Pitt said with a laugh when D'Agostino asked whether the wine was only for guests.

The F1 star said he now drinks alcohol "in a more restrained manner."

I got overconfident a couple times, went, Yep, nope, not good for me. Not in big quantities.

Asked if he can enjoy a glass of wine, Pitt replied, "Yeah. Well . . . I can have a few. But I can't have a lot. I have to be professional about it."

Why Brad Pitt Gave Up Alcohol

Pitt stopped drinking in 2016 following his split from Jolie, who filed for divorce that year. The former couple shares six children.

Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

In a 2017 chat with GQ, Pitt was candid about his drinking before getting sober, saying he couldn't remember "a day" after leaving college when he "wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something."

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At the time, Pitt said he had been sober for six months and acknowledged that he had been drinking too much.

Now, seven years after giving up alcohol, Pitt says he's drinking again — but with limits.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.