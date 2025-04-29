What Does Bridgit Mendler’s Space Company Actually Do?

Bridgit Mendler is everyone's favorite Disney Channel star turned space company CEO with degrees from Harvard and MIT.

But what does she actually do?

A clip from a recent interview has gone viral on social media, thanks to fans suggesting Mendler is "evil" due to her new role as CEO of Northwood Space.

In the video, Mendler discusses aspects of her company's mission and describes space as "industrialized."

"We should probably acknowledge that she's just as evil as any other tech CEO and not a cool girl boss just because you liked her on Disney," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Mendler's acting credits include the Disney Channel series Good Luck Charlie and Wizards of Waverly Place, Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth and tween flick The Clique.

The former actress also ventured into music in 2012 with the release of her debut album Hello My Name Is...

In 2018, Mendler left the entertainment world behind to pursue higher education and graduated from MIT in 2020 with an M.S. in media arts and sciences before being awarded a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 2024.

Mendler co-founded Northwood Space, based in El Segundo, Calif., in 2023 and is "in love" with the field of space law, per CNBC.

"The vision is a data highway between Earth and space. Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite," Mendler told the outlet of her company's vision.

According to CNBC, the company aims to build teleports, or ground stations, rather than satellites or rockets that send pop stars to space.

Teleports are large, often circular antennas that connect to satellites in space.

The company has attracted high-profile investors, with about $6 million raised in its initial funding, per CNBC.

"For me, why the ground-side matters is because it actually is about bringing the impacts of space home to people," Mendler explained.