Britney Spears Wants to Work on a Beyonce Cover With Jay-Z

Britney Spears wants to collaborate with Jay-Z on a Beyonce cover.

The 41-year-old singer is keen to team up with the 53-year-old rapper, who is married to the "Crazy in Love" hit-maker, on a new version of her 2016 song "Daddy Lessons."

Sharing a video of herself dancing to the track on Instagram, she wrote: "So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge … so I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually !!!

“Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it … what’s up ???"

The song originally featured on Beyonce's Lemonade album seven years ago, while a remix featuring The Chicks came out later that year.

Over the summer, Britney returned to music with will.i.am on their collaboration "Mind Your Business," and the Black Eyed Peas star admitted he's always available to work with the "Womanizer" singer.

He told Variety: "Whatever, however and whenever, Britney, I am there for her. She’s a darling to work with, an amazing human being. I’ll always make myself available to her."

Britney and will.i.am previously worked together on 2012's "Scream and Shout" and he revealed he was a huge fan of the star since she released the track "Toxic" in 2003.

He said: "Portugal, 2007, Black Eyed Peas did Rock in Rio and she was the headliner. 'Dang, we’re rocking right before Britney. We gotta bring it.' At that time, I transformed into a huge fan because of 'Toxic.' That track changed my life as far as I how I write and compete in that realm. When I heard 'bleeearn-neearn-neearn-neearn' [his version of the 'Toxic' intro], we produced 'No, no, no, no, don’t phunk with my heart.' Same tempo. I told her that. Amazing. The video. The chorus. Even that noodle guitar. I still study that song. The structure, and how she performs it — perfect. That’s when I became an ultra-fan."