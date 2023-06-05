While many were surprised to find a Tommy Lee dick pic in their social media feed last August, one person who wasn't all that upset about it was his wife, Brittany Furlan. The comedienne and social media personality calls her husband a "goofball," noting that his unpredictable nature and sense of humor is part of what she loves about him.

Speaking with People, Furlan stated, "That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?' My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny. People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really."

"I have no control of him," she continues. He is his own person. If he wants to post his wiener, I don't personally care because I think nudity is not a big deal at all. 'Oh, a penis.' Who cares?"

For a refresher, in August 2022 the Motley Crue rocker posted a selfie that stopped at his face but showed him full frontal lounging in his bathroom. He captioned it "Ooooopppsss," while some social media networks scurried to have the photo removed. "OH MY GOD" wrote Furlan online upon initially seeing what her husband had posted.

After the posting went viral, the couple had a little fun with the response. Lee posted an artistic rendering making his previous photo look more like a painting, while Furlan posted a pair of humorous reaction videos to her social media. Lee later pranked a Motley Crue audience by pulling out his "wiener dog," yes, a real-life dachshund, from his trousers during a show.

Furlan herself has let her comedic takes get raunchy as well, calling herself an "extroverted introvert" who leaves her boundaries behind when she's performing.

"I literally just joke about everything in my life. Some people will attack me for it and make fun of me, but I use comedy to cope with whatever I'm dealing with," she says. "That's just what I've done since I was little. I essentially learned it from when my parents would fight. I would try to distract them by being funny."

While some of Lee's hedonistic ways were detailed in The Dirt biography and film, Furlan says the band has mostly moved on from those hijinks.

"Everyone’s pretty much sober now, so they’re really mellow," she says. "Everyone has wives and children, so they're not bringing girls backstage. The craziest thing they do is have a cookout and light fireworks. They're all grown up."

Lee and his Crue bandmates have expanded upon their 2022 Stadium Tour, taking it worldwide in 2023, once again with Def Leppard as a touring partner. Be sure to get your tickets here.