Is Bunnie Xo Dating Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger? She Sets the Record Straight

Bunnie Xo is shutting down one of the stranger rumors to emerge following her divorce from Jelly Roll.

After speculation spread online that she had started dating Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, Bunnie Xo used a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast to set the record straight.

And she did not mince words.

“I am not with Daddy Chaddy,” she said.

How the Chad Kroeger Rumor Started

According to Bunnie Xo, the rumor was the result of some unfortunate timing.

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She explained that she hadn't been actively posting new content during what she described as a healing period following her split from Jelly Roll. Instead, she shared an older video of herself singing along to Nickelback's hit song "How You Remind Me."

“The news drops, I have f---ing Nickelback on my page,” she said.

Bunnie Xo noted that she had no idea when news of the divorce would become public and insisted the timing was purely coincidental.

READ MORE: Jelly Roll Divorce Filing Reveals What's Next for Assets and Debt

The footage, she explained, was recorded during one of Jelly Roll's Las Vegas shows earlier this year.

Clearing Up the Dating Rumors

Bunnie Xo also addressed another detail that appears to have fueled the speculation.

She revealed that her nickname for Kroeger — "Daddy Chaddy" — was never meant to be taken seriously. “It was a joke,” she explained.

As the rumor continued to spread, some online commenters even suggested she had left Jelly Roll for the Nickelback singer.

Bunnie Xo firmly rejected that narrative. “There’s no f---ing way in hell that that would even be a thing,” she said. “And no, I did not cheat on my husband and leave him for Chad.”

READ MORE: Jelly Roll + Bunnie Xo Divorce Docs Reveal Their Separation Date + Reason

She later apologized directly to Kroeger and Nickelback for being dragged into the internet frenzy.

This is so wrong. I am not dating Chad Kroeger. I am so sorry to Chad and Nickelback for this happening. It’s embarrassing.

She added, “So there is no Chad and Bunnie Xo.”

Jelly Roll Backed Her Up

Hours after Bunnie Xo addressed the rumors, Jelly Roll spoke publicly about the divorce for the first time during a concert stop in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

The singer also pushed back on speculation that infidelity played any role in the split.

“Nobody cheated on nobody,” Jelly Roll told the crowd. “She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth.”

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn., on May 18 after nearly 10 years of marriage. Court records list May 9 as the couple's date of separation and cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.