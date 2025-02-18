Car Brands With the Highest and Lowest Rankings

Are you dedicated to a brand of car, or do you research like crazy to find out which is the most dependable? I'm super loyal. It would take A LOT for me to deviat,e and I feel like that's a pretty common stance.

There's nothing cheap about vehicles, especially since they lose value the minute you buy them and drive them off the dealership lot. So, while you may want to get the best bang for your buck, others go for what they like best, and figure issues will happen.

Before I get to the latest list of brand reliability, you should know that according to this latest J.D. Power study, Tesla refused to fully cooperate with this study, so that's one brand you won't see ranked.

That said, according to J.D. Power, Tesla would have ranked below the industry standard.

Now that I have that out of the way let's get to it.

According to J.D. Power, there has been an increase in problems across the board for certain vehicles, which isn't a good look for automakers, although there is a reason. This study, which focuses on 2022, is from the pandemic when the industry, like all industries and businesses, was grappling with major disruptions.

Once you reach that 3-year ownership mark, overall, vehicle problems with any brand are at an all-time high since 2009.

The study, now in its 36th year, covers 184 specific problem areas across nine major vehicle categories: climate; driving assistance; driving experience; exterior; features/controls/displays; infotainment; interior; powertrain; and seats.

Now, drum roll, please. Here's your 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

According to the Driving website, congratulations to Lexus, which topped the dependability list for the third straight year. According to J.D. Power, Porshe is second if you're just comparing premium luxury brands, followed by Cadillac then BMW.

Over all your top five are Lexus, Buick, Mazda, Toyota, and Cadillac.

Now for your five least dependable car brands.

Land Rover, Audi, Jeep, Chrysler, and finally, Volkswagen at the very bottom of the list.

Here's the full list for you.

If you want to take a deeper dive into the study, click here.

