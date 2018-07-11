Cardi B is officially a mom!

The 25-year-old rapper and husband Offset of Migos welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Tuesday (July 10), Cardi announced on Instagram alongside a nude maternity photo.

The baby girl is Cardi's first child and Offset's fourth. He has three children — sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie — from previous relationships.

Kutlure's birth comes just a few weeks after Cardi confirmed she and Offset, who began dating last year, were secretly married in September.

“Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted in late June.

Within the mere minutes that Cardi shared the news, fans have already begun weighing in on her baby name...and hoo boy, do they have opinions.

"My momma named me kulture with a k because she didn’t know culture was spelled with a c," joked one Twitter user.

"Cardi named the baby Kulture . F--KING KULTURE. Alexa play Drake - I’m Upset," wrote another.

See more reactions below.