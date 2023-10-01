Cardi B Says Her House Is Haunted by Ghost That Wants to Have Sex With Her

Cardi B is convinced a ghost is trying to get with her.

During an Instagram Live last week, the "Up" hit-maker claimed that her Los Angeles home is home to a ghost that wants to have sex with her.

"I start hearing like a fly sound, right? Bro, I haven't been able to find the f---ing fly. I started hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody's on the phone," Cardi revealed.

Because she was so frightened by the noise, the rapper asked one of her security guards to listen out for it. However, once they entered the room, the noise stopped.

"B---h, tell me how the sound is gone? It's gone out of nowhere. All I'm saying to you is that there's a f---ing ghost or spirit in this f---ing house," she recalled, sharing that she only hears it when her husband, rapper Offset, isn't around.

"When I'm alone, it always wanna f--k with me. Mind you, when I be in the house in Atlanta or New York, there's nothing," Cardi continued.

"I'm so disoriented because I'm so alone in this house with this f---ing ghost that clearly wants to f--k me because he only comes around when I'm here and by myself," she noted, adding she was considering renting a hotel room for the night.

"I'm f---ing over it," she concluded.

This isn't 't the first time the "Drip" rapper has spoken about her home being haunted.

"Who do you call to examine if there's ghosts in your house?" she asked her Instagram followers in 2022.

"I feel like there's a motherf---ing ghost here," she added, explaining she would prefer cockroaches over ghosts because she would be able to see them and step on them.