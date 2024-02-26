Cardi B fans have been circulating a fake "Missing" poster of the Bronx rapper in Miami, sparking speculation about a potential album rollout.

On Saturday (Feb. 24), a Cardi B fan page @UpdatesofCardi on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a fake "Missing" poster of Cardi B asking their followers to repost it on social media. The phony poster, which can be viewed below, features a photo of the Bronx rapper and information about her age, height, weight, sex, gender and more.

According to the poster, Cardi was reportedly last seen on Jan. 1, 2024, in Miami. The fan page also included the hashtag #WhereIsCardi, which fans can tag on their social media posts.

Following the release of the fake "Missing" poster of Cardi B, people in Miami started posting a paper copy of the image all around the city. One fan even walked around the Miami streets holding up a sign with the "Missing" poster to get people's attention about Cardi's alleged disappearance.

Fans are so concerned about the Grammy Award-winning rhymer's whereabouts, that people in Mexico, Paris and New York City have joined in the search. But still no Cardi.

Although the poster states that Cardi was last seen on Jan. 1, Cardi and her rumored ex-husband, Offset, were spotted together on a Valentine's Day date. So, she hasn't disappeared. Instead, the Grammy-winning artist is simply enjoying her life.

Offset Urges Cardi B to Drop New Album

Last Monday (Feb. 19) Offset shared with fans on Instagram Live a sneak peek of new music from Cardi B. In the clip below, 'Set is nodding his head to the muted music. In a message, the Migos rhymer urged Cardi to release her album, emphasizing it with four fire emojis and a tag to her Instagram handle.

"Stop being scary and drop the album," Offset wrote. "S**t goes crazy."

