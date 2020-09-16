Are Cardi B and Offset Getting Divorced Due to Infidelity?

Are Cardi B and Offset getting divorced because of infidelity?

Following Tuesday's (September 15) announcement that Cardi filed for divorce, sources claim that infidelity is the reason behind the rappers' divorce.

"Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source alleged to People. The couple share their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

"[Cardi] also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough," the source continued.

TMZ reported that Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, filed the divorce papers against Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, in Fulton County, Georgia.

In the papers, Cardi, who is listed as the plaintiff, requests that Offset covers her litigation and attorney fees. She also requests that any assets and debts that they've acquired while together be divided equally.

Additionally, Cardi is requesting full custody of their daughter. According to legal documents, her attorney claims she is "a fit and proper person to have legal custody of the minor child with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters, and to have primary physical custody of the minor child ... Petitioner asks that the Court grant such custodial arrangement on a temporary and permanent basis."

Offset allegedly cheated on Cardi in 2018. The "WAP" rapper revealed the reason that she stayed with him in an interview with Cosmopolitan. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem," she explained.

"I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want— any basketball player, football player," Cardi continued. "But I want to work out my s--t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life ... I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision."