Cardi B Admits She Recently Had Sex With Offset but Confirms They’re Not Back Together

Cardi B recently admitted she had sex with Offset on New Year's Eve despite them going through a public breakup.

Cardi B Admits to Linking Up With Offset

On Monday (Jan. 1), Cardi B logged on to her X Space page and began talking to fans for the first time in 2024. During her session, which can partly be heard below, Bardi admits she hooked up with Offset the previous night after they were spotted together at a strip club in Miami.

"Let me make this a little bit clearer to you guys because as you guys are making y'all assumptions, and I just wanted to hear it from the horse’s mouth," Cardi started. "Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d**ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby. Y’all can use your roles on New Year’s Eve; I need some d**k on New Year’s Eve."

She continued: "I feel like we was vibing yesterday, we had a good time. We was Henny’d down. We was both in the same club and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, he’s in his section. It’s like, ‘Man, just f---ing come over here. Just chill, we having a good time. But I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship, we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years. I don’t consider that we’re back together because the answer of getting back together is not a good night at the club and f---ing the night long."

"We need to work on our s--t, we need to work on our communication," she added. "There’s things that he gotta work on, there’s things that I gotta work on. Until we work that out, I don’t feel like we’re back together."

Cardi B and Offset Go Through Public Breakup

Back on Dec. 10, 2023, Cardi B confirmed she and Offset parted ways after breakup rumors surfaced.

"I been single for a minute now," she said in a video shared on social media. "I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys. But I didn't know how to tell you. I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, new beginning."

She went off on Offset in a wild video on Instagram a few days later. However, they spent Christmas together with their kids. Cardi denied she took Offset back after they were spotted in attendance at Travis Scott's New Jersey show. A few days ago, she even went off on her fans for spreading the rumors that she took Offset back.

Check out Cardi B's on X Space session revealing she recently had sex with Offset despite their recent breakup.

Listen to Cardi B Explain Why She Had Sex With Offset on New Year's Eve