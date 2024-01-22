Cardi B Accuses Tasha K of Having Secret Offshore Accounts in Ongoing Bankruptcy Battle

In her ongoing legal battle against Tasha K, Cardi B is accusing the gossip vlogger of having secret offshore accounts, and failing to disclose them in her initial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Cardi B's lawyers allege that Tasha K is hiding offshore accounts that she failed to disclose in her initial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The rapper's lawyers maintain that neither the gossip vlogger nor her husband, Cheickna Kebe, have been truthful regarding the existence of offshore and domestic trusts created for them.

In the documents, Cardi's attorneys noted that both Tasha K and her husband testified in their depositions that they did not have any savings accounts, IRAs, or trusts in their names or in the names of their children.

However, Cardi B's lawyers claim to have uncovered the existence of multiple domestic and offshore trusts that were not disclosed, including at least one trust in which it appears $30,000 was transferred. Other alleged trusts have been located in the Cook Islands (New Zealand) and the Island of Nevis (St. Kitts), as well as in Georgia and Florida.

The rapper's attorneys believe that a third party, referred to as Patricia Haynes in court documents, is familiar with those alleged trusts and are requesting a judge to compel her to answer their subpoenas. According to her attorneys, Ms. Haynes is fully aware of the subpoena and is deliberately evading service.

Additionally, concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding is a federal crime. If Cardi B can prove that Tasha K intentionally failed to disclose the full extent of her assets, the embattled YouTube personality could face criminal fines and up to five years in federal prison.

Why Is Cardi B So Determined to Get Her Coins from Tasha K?

In October of 2022, Cardi won a $4 million defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, born LaTasha Kebe. Cardi claimed that Tasha made false and disparaging remarks about her on her YouTube channel which caused her emotional distress.

A year later, on Oct. 26, 2023, the Bronx rhymer indicated during a chat session on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she might be willing to forgive Tasha K, who had shared an emotional video discussing the financial hardships she was experiencing amid her ongoing bankruptcy case. However, it appears that all bets are off and Cardi is now determined to get her $4 million by any means necessary.

