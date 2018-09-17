Cardi B Slammed for Transphobic Facebook Post

Cardi B's in big trouble after her Facebook account uploaded a transphobic meme, and while followers are lashing out at the rapper, Cardi insists it wasn't actually she who posted the image.

Over the weekend, Cardi posted an image that featured a man walking through a door with the caption “I hope nobody see this tranny leave my house.” There were also supplementary laughing emojis for good measure.

And many, like Laverne Cox, spoke out against the post, and said it has dangerous power to continue to normalize prejudices issued against the trans community.

"I am a huge advocate for free speech but as long as its socially acceptable to make jokes about trans people, to make and share memes disparaging & demeaning trans folks, trans folks will continue to be murdered &denied civil rights. #TransIsBeautiful #transrightsarehumanrights," she tweeted.

Still, Cardi tweeted on Sunday (September 16) that she wasn't responsible for the incident, and that someone else with access to her Facebook page is to blame.

"It's come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page," she wrote. "For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account."

That being said, Cardi has previously defended use of the derogatory "tranny." In January, she said in a Twitter live stream that she didn't know it was offensive.

“Like I didn’t know that that was a word that you cannot use, especially because my trans friends use it and growing up, my parents never told me that that was a bad word," she said. "You know, there’s bad words that your parents teach you that you’re not supposed to say. Nobody taught us that. Nobody taught us that in our school.”