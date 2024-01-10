Carmen Electra is reportedly seeking to legally solidify her iconic moniker.

According to Radar Online, the 51-year-old filed documents in a Los Angeles court to legally change her name from Tara Leigh Patrick (her birth name) to Carmen Electra.

Electra reportedly filed the legal docs on Dec. 29, 2023.

The Baywatch actress was given the stage name by late singer Prince, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation.

Prince gave the Scary Movie star the moniker in the '90s when she auditioned for a girl group he was assembling.

She didn't land the gig, but the "Purple Rain" singer helped launch her career with the glitzy name.

"I received a call from Prince saying I think you should be your own artist and not back up anyone else. I'm going to write you a song and if you like it, you can record it," Electra spilled in an interview with OWN.

"The name of the song was 'Carmen on Top.' My name is Tara, so I was confused. I loved the song. I loved it, but he said, 'You're not a Tara. You're not Tara. You're Carmen,'" she explained.

Electra and Prince also had a brief romantic fling in the '90s.

Prince died at the age of 57 on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park Studios home outside Minneapolis.

"I'm in shock. This is so sad," Electra told E! News after his passing.

"He always talked about life, not death. He was excited about music. But, back then he talked a lot about God, but not about religion. Prince was like a god. Maybe that's why I'm so shocked he's passed away," she added.