This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’

The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not.

In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.

But did you ever wonder who sings "Give it to me, baby!" on "Pretty Fly"? She's not a member of the rock band. Her name is Nikita Futterman, and she's actually a famous cartoon choice actress whose voice you probably heard a lot on TV growing up, whether you realized it or not.

Watch The Offspring's "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" Music Video:

Though Futterman only sang the iconic hook on "Pretty Fly," her voice acting roles comprise some of the most iconic in all of cartoon history.

Most notably Futterman performed as both Asajj Ventress and Dono in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, lending her voice to 21 episodes of the smash series which aired between 2008 and 2020.

According to IMDb, Futterman voiced Lola in Nickelodeon's CatDog for 13 episodes. She's also lent her voice to shows such as Futurama, Kim Possible, Dexter's Laboratory, Adventure Time, American Dad, Chowder, Rugrats, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Hey, Arnold! and The Powerpuff Girls, among many, many others.

Additionally, Futterman sang the theme song for the animated children's show My Gym Partner's a Monkey.

Despite her unforgettable voice performances in animation, Futterman has also dabbled in music outside of her line in The Offspring's single. She also provided background vocals for Wham!'s "Careless Whisper" in an episode of Kids Incorporated.

"Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" served as the first single off The Offspring's 1998 album Americana. While the song is well known today, it only performed moderately on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the time, peaking at No. 53.

However, it performed better in the U.K., where it peaked at No. 1 on the country's singles chart. It has since been certified Platinum in the U.K. with 600,000 total units sold.