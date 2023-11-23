Celebrities Celebrate Thanksgiving 2023

Happy Thanksgiving Day 2023 from PopCrush!

On Thursday (Nov. 23), the annual holiday took place in the United States. The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York City with numerous celebrities and artists in attendance on colorful floats.

Cher performed her original holiday tune, "DJ Play a Christmas Song," while other performers included Brandy, Pentatonix, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, among numerous others. Kenan and Kel drove around in the parade in a Good Burger mobile reminiscent of their hit 90's Nickelodeon film, which will release a revival next year.

During the telecast, Beyoncé premiered the trailer for her concert film entitled, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The video included behind the scenes moments from her sold out world tour.

Meanwhile, Martha Stewart spent two days baking in a "pie marathon," which included thirty pies for her employees. Flavors included lemon curd, pecan, chocolate pecan, pumpkin and cranberry.

Numerous celebrities are celebrating birthdays on the holiday, which changes between seven dates every year, as the holiday falls on the fourth Thursday of November. Miley Cyrus, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Robin Roberts, Lucas Grabeel are all celebrating their birthdays on Nov. 23.

See how more celebrities celebrated the holiday, below.