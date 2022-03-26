Foo Fighters fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

On Friday (March 25), the band confirmed the tragic death of their beloved drummer on social media. The band was touring South America and was set to perform at Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia last night before his passing. Hawkins’ final show performing was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22.

The stage that they were set to perform on was open to the public and featured numerous candles with the band's statement on the big screen.

The same night, Coldplay was performing in Monterrey, Mexico when lead singer Chris Martin dedicated "Everglow" to Hawkins.

"We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away," Martin told the audience. "We weren’t sure whether to talk about it at this concert but we have to because they’re our friends and we care about them. We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful beautiful man, and so we’re gonna play this song for the Foo Fighters."

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Hawkins in an Instagram Story with a photo of him playing the drums. "This is how I’ll always remember you. My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins," she captioned the smiling snapshot.

John Stamos revealed the last text that Hawkins sent to him.

"'Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s--- together before we die,'" Hawkins texted him. "Wise words from my friend- put that s--- together! I'm so f-----g sad," Stamos tweeted. "Another one gone too soon."

"I’m having trouble processing this," Taylor Momsen wrote. "All I can say is my deepest love to his family and friends and everyone around the world who his music touched, this is an unbelievable loss."

Rock n' roll royalty including Ozzy Osbourne, Brian May of Queen, Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses, Nickelback, Mick Jagger, The Smashing Pumpkins and KISS also sent their condolences to his family and friends.

See some of the celebrity tributes to Taylor Hawkins on social media, below.