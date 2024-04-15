This Simple Snack Before Bed Helps With an Incredible Night’s Sleep

That constant quest for a complete night's sleep, uninterrupted, waking up refreshed and ready for the day. That in itself is something we all dream about. And while getting a perfect eight hours of sleep every night of your life isn't possible, at least finding ways to assist for a solid few hours of z's is helpful.

From spraying lavender on our pillows, a hot shower or bath, a prescription, or a warm glass of milk before turning on our sound machine, most of us have a nightly routine with the hope of a sound sleep.

Here's another tip that helps induce a cozy night of sleep and it's from something we've all heard about. Tryptophan. Don't worry, this isn't about eating turkey.

According to Livestrong, a few bites of cheese before bed is an incredible source of tryptophan which releases the hormone serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that encourages our body to relax and is a major player in managing our sleep cycles.

Cheese is also high in calcium and according to Livestrong, calcium is a stress reducer that calms the nerve fibers in our brain promoting relaxation so here are your three best cheeses for nighttime bliss.

CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA, COTTAGE

According to MSN, these three cheeses blow turkey away in the tryptophan department as not all cheese is created equal. These are three of the best to nibble on before bed to help promote an incredible night of shut-eye.

There's white cheddar and yellow in slices or a block and with mozzarella, you can buy slices, a block, string cheese, or buffalo.

Now, if you want to focus on the healthiest according to the Lazy Plant website, cottage cheese is most definitely the best of the three. If you have a sweet tooth at night, adding a couple of raspberries or blueberries to cottage cheese helps, too.

