Chelsea Handler Will Pay Ex 50 Cent’s Taxes If He Stops Endorsing Trump

Chelsea Handler has offered to pay ex-boyfriend 50 Cent's taxes... if he stops endorsing Donald Trump for re-election.

The comedian made the offer to her ex via Twitter on Wednesday (October 21). "Hey f--ker," she began playfully. "I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f--ker! Remember?"

Her offer was in response to the rapper's recent support of Trump based on tax breaks for those who make more than $400,000 annually.

On Friday (October 23), Handler shared an article about her offer and added, "This offer stands until November 3rd, Curtis."

"WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE For TRUMP) I'M OUT," 50 Cent captioned a screenshot of presidential candidate Joe Biden's proposed tax plan earlier this week. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

50 Cent also shared a video of Fox News reporting on his social media posts regarding taxes and the presidential candidates. Handler quickly responded to his post: "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," Handler initially tweeted.

"Oh my God this is affecting my love life now," 50 Cent wrote to his ex-girlfriend. "@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."



