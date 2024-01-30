D-I-V-O-R-C-E! Whether you're "Goin' Through the Big D" or you already got your " ... Name Changed Back," the pain of this particular form of breakup is one that's sure to sting for a while.

Fortunately, there's plenty of great country music to help you through it.

Country artists have been singing about divorce since long before marital splits were as common or even as socially acceptable as they are today. In fact, Patsy Cline touched on the topic all the way back in 1955, when she put out her debut single.

But the phenomenon still carried quite a bit of stigma, especially for women, and stars like Loretta Lynn confronted that stigma with "Rated X" — a song she released the very same year that she became the first woman to win CMA Entertainer of the Year.

In more modern times, divorce has continued to be a fertile topic for the women of country music. Since 2020, Carly Pearce, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and Kelly Clarkson have all released albums inspired directly by their divorces. The results have been barrier-breaking, career-changing projects nominated for Grammys, CMAs, ACMs and more.

It's clear that when country stars write openly about real, specific heartache, their listeners respond powerfully.

When it comes to songs about divorce from a male perspective, the topics (and emotions) explored are a little more all over the map. Heartbreak, anger and a love for the children caught in the middle are common themes. An even more common theme, though? Lots of these men are still reeling from their exes hitting them where it really hurts: Their wallet.

Read on for a comprehensive list of country music's all-time greatest divorce songs. Fun fact: The No. 1 and No. 2 artists on this list are divorced ... from each other!

30 Searing Country Songs About Divorce, Ranked D-I-V-O-R-C-E! Whether you're "Goin' Through the Big D" right now or you "Got My Name Changed Back," there's no denying the sting that comes along with this particular form of breakup. Fortunately, there's plenty of great country music to get you through the heartache. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak