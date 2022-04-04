Courteney Cox Tried the Viral ‘Friends’ Face Filter and the Results Were Nothing Short of Demonic

Courteney Cox tried out the viral Friends face filter on Instagram, and the end result was decidedly not friendly. In fact, the resulting video will likely be responsible for more than a few nightmares.

The actress played resident neat freak Monica Geller alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry on the iconic '90s sitcom.

When she learned there was a filter going around on social media that was supposed to transform users into the beloved characters, she gave it a shot. Unfortunately for her, it did not go very well.

She kicked things off by transforming into Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller, and was instantly unimpressed.

"Really? I don't look anything like Schwimmer," Cox decided.

She also transformed into Joey, LeBlanc's lovably dopey character, as well as Chandler, Monica's love interest, whom Perry brought to life on screen. Cox diagnosed the latter with a case of rosacea.

While terrifying, the three men were at least somewhat recognizable. In contrast, Cox was unable to tell her character apart from Aniston or Kudrow's.

The three nightmarish faces looked nothing like the actresses.

"This is worst mouth of anyone," Cox decided while trying to identify her face from the lineup. "Is this me? I feel terrible about myself."

"This is one of the worst apps I've ever seen," she decided.

Watch the hysterical moment go down below:

While the filter did not work for Cox, it did certainly result in more than a few laughs on social media.

"This is hilarious, and almost as scary as Shining Vale," actress Mira Sorvino wrote in the comments section.

In case you weren't aware, Shining Vale is a show that co-stars Cox and Sorvino.

"Courteney Cox single-handedly keeping the friends fandom alive so true," a fan gushed, while another wrote: "Time passes but you will always be iconic."

Another dubbed her the "queen of delivering Friends content."

Hopefully now that she's tried out the filter some of her other co-stars will give it a shot, too.

Interestingly, Cox wasn't the only celeb taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting Friends over the weekend.

RM, the group leader of BTS, identified himself as a Chandler during an on-air interview with Trevor Noah at the 2022 Grammys.

"When I see him I feel so sad," RM told the awards show host. "I love him."

Revisit the cute Grammys moment below: