Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier

Darren Criss and longtime girlfriend Mia Swier are officially married.

The couple tied the knot in New Orleans on Saturday, according to a report from Us Weekly. The wedding comes just over a year after Criss, 32, proposed to his love.

Criss and Swier announced their engagement on Instagram, revealing that after seven years together they were ready to take their relationship to the next level. At the time, Criss said he was looking forward to more heightened adventures.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half year of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together," the American Crime Story actor wrote on Instagram. "And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

He later told Us he was excited to settle down with Swier. He said their engagement was "a long time coming," adding that he was looking forward to his future with her.

"It's a long time coming and I'm excited for the next chapter," he said.

Neither Criss, nor Swier, has shared photos from their special day at this time. The couple haven't commented on the nuptials just yet.